Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Playing in Series Finale vs. Marlins by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Braves are taking a cautious approach to managing Ronald Acuna Jr.’s knee injury. A day after the two-time Silver Slugger was forced to depart early against the Miami Marlins, Acuna Jr. was left out of the lineup for the series finale on Sunday.

Going for a sweep today in Miami!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/aKVK990CyB — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 14, 2022

Acuna Jr. had his right knee surgically repaired last year, returning to action at the end of April this season. The 24-year-old has been moderately productive since then, putting up a .772 on-base plus slugging percentage with 49 runs scored, 29 runs batted in, and 25 stolen bases.

Keep an eye on the Braves’ post-game press conference to get an idea of when Acuna Jr. might be cleared to return to the lineup.

For now, Robbie Grossman starts in right field and could see increased usage if Acuna Jr. is expected to miss any time.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves priced as modest -132 road favorites as they go for the sweep of their NL East rivals.