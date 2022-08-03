Royals, Angels American League Best Bets for August 3 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Kansas City Royals (+132) vs. Chicago White Sox (-156) Total: 8.5 (O -118, U -104)

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will conclude their three-game series from Guaranteed Rate Field this afternoon. The two clubs split the first two meetings, with the rubber match scheduled to see a matchup where the visitors should have an edge. Yesterday’s trade deadline came and went with the Royals dealing some pieces off their roster, but there’s plenty of young talent inside this organization. The White Sox are in the thick of the things in the divisional and Wild Card races, sitting just two games back in both scenarios. The Royals enter this meeting with a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the White Sox are 6-4 over that same stretch.

The Royals should have the advantage on the mound tonight, where their most consistent arm is expected to the take hill. Brady Singer of the Royals will collide with veteran Lance Lynn of the White Sox. Singer owns a 4-3 record with a 3.51 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Lynn has struggled this year at 1-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Lynn doesn’t have much experience against the Royals’ hitters, while Singer has been solid in a limited sample size against the White Sox. It’s somewhat difficult to trust Kansas City with how they’ve performed this season and after just selling off pieces at the deadline, but they have the more consistent arm on the mound.

The White Sox might need these games in the standings more than the Royals, but Singer has proven to be a problematic arm to face and could spell trouble for the home side. In addition, the Royals are presenting a plus-money price tag at +132, which warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Royals moneyline (+132)

The Oakland Athletics are set to visit the Los Angeles Angels for Game 2 of a three-game series from Angel Stadium. The home team opened the series with a 3-1 victory last night, and they’ll look to extend that win streak in a juicy matchup tonight. Entering this contest, the Athletics have lost three straight games and have a 6-4 record over their past ten, while the Angels are 5-5 over that same sample size. The Angels certainly had much higher aspirations this season, but things have gone awry, and they had to sell pieces at the deadline. That doesn’t mean there still isn’t a lot to like about this roster, but there’s a reason things continue to spiral downward. They should still hold an advantage in this matchup, as they’ll look to string together a pair of wins.

Pitching has been a significant issue for this Angels squad, but they’ll send their most powerful, consistent arm to the bump. The Athletics will send lefthander James Kaprielian to the mound, while the Angels will counter with two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The A’s lefty has a 2-5 record with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts, while Ohtani is 9-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts. Over the last 2.5 months, there have been few arms better than Ohtani.

The Angels aren’t a team you can target on most slates, but when Ohtani takes the mound, they attract bettors, and for a good reason. The home side is sizable favorites on the moneyline tonight, but there’s an appetizing price for them on the run line at -102.

Best Bet: Angels run line (-102)