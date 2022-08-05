Saints QB Jameis Winston is Not 100 Percent by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is still not 100 percent as he recovers from a torn ACL. Winston is reportedly still wearing a big knee brace on his left leg in training camp. Rapoport likened Winston’s recovery to that of Joe Burrow’s. Burrow came into last season off a torn ACL and needed about a month until he regained full mobility. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Jameis went down early last season with the injury, and the Saints still went on to win nine games. Now Winston should be ready for Week 1. He gets back his primary weapon, receiver Michael Thomas and has top draft pick Chris Olave to throw to as well. Although a possible suspension for star running back Alvin Kamara is looming, the offense will fall squarely on Winston if Kamara is suspended. There are many questions surrounding the Saints’ win total of 8.5. If you think the Saints can surpass that number, Fanduel Sportsbook has a great price at +105 odds.