Saints Star DB Tyrann Mathieu Reports to Training Camp

According to New Orleans Saints insider Nick Underhill, star safety Tyrann Mathieu has reported to the team’s training camp.

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the team today after missing the last week for a personal family matter, per source. @JeffDuncan_ had it first.



The secondary has been perhaps the best group in camp and now one of the best players is back in the building. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 3, 2022

Mathieu was permitted to miss the start of camp to tend to an undisclosed family matter. The 30-year-old wound up missing New Orleans’ first six practices. Mathieu joins a Saints secondary that Underhill describes as “perhaps the best group in camp.”

A Louisiana native, the three-time First-Team All-Pro returned to his home state this offseason, signing a three-year, $28.3 million contract with the Saints. Before he arrived in the Big Easy, Mathieu spent the first nine years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, blossoming into one of the game’s elite safeties.

New Orleans’ defense ranked third in EPA, fourth in dropback success rate, and second in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades last season. With Mathieu now in the fold, opposing teams may find it even more challenging to beat the Saints through the air in 2022.

