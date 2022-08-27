San Diego Padres Activate Yu Darvish From Paternity List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Diego Padres have activated Yu Darvish from the paternity list, the Padres’ official website reports.

Additionally, C Jorge Alfaro has been placed on the 10-day IL (right knee inflammation; retro to Aug 25) and RHP Yu Darvish has returned from the paternity leave list. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2022

Darvish is in line to start Saturday versus the Kansas City Royals. Darvish has ten wins this season, his most since posting 10 in 2017 and 2014. This career high was the 16 he had in 2012. Darvish has a 3.39 ERA and 0.99 WHIP, with 147 strikeouts in 23 starts covering 148.2 innings pitched.

The Padres made huge headlines at the trade deadline by trading away a big chunk of their top prospects for Juan Soto on the Washington Nationals, but his addition has not helped them in the standings. In this game versus the Royals, the Padres are clinging onto the last wildcard spot in the National League as they have a 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.