Seattle Mariners to Activate Mitch Haniger from the IL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seattle Mariners are expected to activate Mitch Haniger on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger has been on the injured list since April 30 and has only played one game on April 16 due to an ankle injury. The Mariners will play a doubleheader versus the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, and Haniger is expected to be in the lineup for the second game. Haniger was tearing it up during rehab, posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 games. Considering Haniger had only played nine games before the injury and with fellow outfielder Julio Rodriguez expected to be activated off of the injured list in the middle of next week, there is no guarantee that Haniger will be an everyday player. How he performs on the MLB level will go a long way toward how often he will play.

