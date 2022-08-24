Spread Bettors Backing CT Sun To Advance Past Wings In WNBA Playoffs
Connecticut is a 5.5-point favorite entering Game 3
The Connecticut Sun enter their biggest game of the season Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings and the betting public is at odds.
The Sun and Wings currently are tied 1-1 entering Game 3 of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series. Connecticut head coach Curt Miller and the Sun need to go on the road Wednesday and claim a Game 3 victory in order to advance.
The third-seeded Sun currently are a 5.5-point road favorite after earning a commanding Game 1 victory one week ago. Dallas tied up the series Sunday. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Sun -230 to win Game 3 straight up.
BetMGM Sportsbook revealed the majority of spread bettors are riding with Connecticut as 57% of the spread handle is on the Sun, which represents 54% of tickets.
Moneyline bettors, though, can’t help but back the hosts. Dallas (+195) is responsible for 69% of the moneyline handle, which represents 62% of tickets on BetMGM.
Sixty-seven percent of the handle on the total is for the two teams to eclipse the over/under of 164.5 points. That 67% represents 63% of the tickets.
The winner will join the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm in the WNBA semifinals.
Tipoff from College Park Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.