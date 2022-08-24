Spread Bettors Backing CT Sun To Advance Past Wings In WNBA Playoffs Connecticut is a 5.5-point favorite entering Game 3 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Connecticut Sun enter their biggest game of the season Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings and the betting public is at odds.

The Sun and Wings currently are tied 1-1 entering Game 3 of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series. Connecticut head coach Curt Miller and the Sun need to go on the road Wednesday and claim a Game 3 victory in order to advance.

The third-seeded Sun currently are a 5.5-point road favorite after earning a commanding Game 1 victory one week ago. Dallas tied up the series Sunday. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Sun -230 to win Game 3 straight up.

BetMGM Sportsbook revealed the majority of spread bettors are riding with Connecticut as 57% of the spread handle is on the Sun, which represents 54% of tickets.

Moneyline bettors, though, can’t help but back the hosts. Dallas (+195) is responsible for 69% of the moneyline handle, which represents 62% of tickets on BetMGM.

Sixty-seven percent of the handle on the total is for the two teams to eclipse the over/under of 164.5 points. That 67% represents 63% of the tickets.

The winner will join the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm in the WNBA semifinals.

Tipoff from College Park Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.