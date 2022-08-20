St. Louis Cardinals Place Ryan Helsley on Paternity List by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cardinals’ official website reports that the St. Louis Cardinals have placed Ryan Helsley on the paternity list.

RHP Ryan Helsley has been placed on Paternity Leave.



LHP JoJo Romero has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



INF/OF Juan Yepez (right forearm strain) has been activated from the 10-day IL and has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).



C Iván Herrera has been placed on the Taxi Squad. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 19, 2022

Helsley is not expected to be away from the team for more than this weekend’s games versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Helsley has become the closer for the Cards as this season has progressed. He has posted an outstanding ERA of 0.91 and WHIP of 0.66 with 72 strikeouts in just 49.2 innings pitched while accumulating 12 saves. Giovanny Gallegos is expected to be the closer this weekend should the Cardinals need one. Helsley is scheduled to return to the team no later than Monday when the Cardinals will play the Chicago Cubs.

