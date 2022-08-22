St. Louis Cardinals Weekly Betting Update-August 22 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to the top of the NL Central and are a team to watch through the season’s final stretch.

SportsGrid will follow the Cards closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the two-horse NL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

The Cardinals are currently one of the league’s hottest teams after recording sweeps over the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

St. Louis kicks off its week with a five-game series against their rivals in the Chicago Cubs before ending things on the weekend with a three-game set with the Atlanta Braves.

After winning a series with the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend, the Cardinals followed that up with six more victories in a row, creating a nice gap in the NL Central over the Brew Crew. St. Louis now leads the division by five games while seeing their NL Central odds bet down from last week at -230 to -550. With the Redbirds holding the third easiest schedule down the stretch and only playing Milwaukee four more times, it’s understandable why they are sizable favorites to capture the division crown. Knowing there’s no real value in this price point for the Cardinals, all it takes is a small losing streak and a surge from the Brew Crew to make things interesting again here.

Even with their recent stretch of play, the Cardinals still hold the fifth-best odds to win the National League this year. There’s some value in their current odds of +1300, but it’s hard to put them ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves. Although you can make a case for them being better than the San Diego Padres.

As a franchise, the Cards are known for their postseason success, but it’s still hard to see them match up well with any of those three teams, knowing they would likely be sizable underdogs entering any of those series if they’re able to escape the wild card round. Offensively, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone, but there are a lot of question marks about whether or not this rotation will hold up in a long series.

Much like their odds to win the NL Central, the recent hot stretch has seen their World Series odds bet down. Last week, St. Lou owned odds of +3500, and they now sit at +2600, the eighth best odds in MLB. With the number continuing to rise, it’s getting hard to love the price tag they currently own.

It’s a crapshoot in the National League right now, and the Cardinals don’t really warrant being a favorite in many of their potential playoff matchups, meaning it’s difficult to have confidence in them. Baseball typically sees the hottest team win the World Series, not necessarily the best. Hence, it’s certainly possible if the Redbirds get hot at the right time of year, they could do damage. It just doesn’t seem probable with the teams currently ahead of them.