Steelers-Mitch Trubisky Report May Damper Rookie Of The Year Odds

The Steelers will enter the 2022-23 NFL season with a new quarterback under center, and it sounds like Pittsburgh will be turning to a former No. 2 overall pick to start out the season.

The Steelers have brought in Mitch Trubisky through free agency, and they drafted former Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mason Rudolph returned for one more year, and the trio have been competing in training camp for the starting job.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday his notes from various team training camps, and in his report on the Steelers, Fowler wrote Trubisky “remains the clear favorite to start.” He noted the work the former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills signal-caller has done in the red zone and the response from his teammates.

“I think Mitch is actually turning a lot of heads in camp,” running back Najee Harris told Fowler. “He’s doing a good job of going through reads and understanding what stuff is, doing a good job of taking on that role. I’m excited to see what he does myself.”

When talking about Trubisky’s dual-threat ability, Harris added, “We haven’t even put in some of the QB scheme runs — because he can run. I’m excited about all of that.”

On Rudolph and Pickett, Fowler said there’s only so much the four-year pro can do, and as for the rookie, Fowler reported he “will likely need some time to develop, and there’s not much feeling that Pittsburgh will rush him into the starting job.”

This last point will likely not bode well for those who bought in on Rookie of the Year futures on Pickett. The 24-year-old has +900 odds to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook — behind New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (+750) and New York Jets running back Breece Hall (+750) — and he is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook at +800 odds.

This means a $100 bet on Pickett would net a payout of $1,000 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet would net a total payout of $900 on FanDuel.

However, if Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff do choose Trubisky as the starter for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it provides an uphill battle for Pickett to win Rookie of the Year.

The former Panther would need to put up gaudy numbers in a limited amount of games, along with outperforming other top skill players in the 2022 draft class, to give himself a chance to win the award.