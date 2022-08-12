Steelers WR George Pickens a 'Star' at Training Camp by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a ‘star’ during the team’s training camp.

Kaboly offered enormous praise for Pickett, writing, “His hands are good, his speed is good, his ability to contort his body is good. Honestly, I’ve never seen a rookie this good this early.”

A second-round pick out of Georgia, Pickens has been afforded increased reps due to the absences of fellow wideouts Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Johnson initially missed time over a contract dispute and is currently dealing with a hip flexor. Meanwhile, Claypool was sidelined a little over a week with a shoulder injury before returning to practice on Monday.

Currently locked in as the club’s No. 3 wideout, a strong preseason could see Pickens push Claypool for No. 2 receiving duties.

Pickens is shaping up to be an intriguing late-round selection in 2022 fantasy formats, one who could carry immense upside.

