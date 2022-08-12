Steelers WR George Pickens Receiving High Praise at Training Camp by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has made quite the impression at Steelers camp. The second-round pick from the University of Georgia was brought in to help fill the hole left by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Entering the season, it is likely that Pickens will open the season third on the depth chart, but he could get a chance to make an impact as a rookie. Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly called Pickens “one of the best wide receivers I’ve seen as a rookie.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

The Steelers are in a loaded AFC North division and not expected to be a playoff contender. However, if Pickens can develop a connection with quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers’ offense could surprise their opposition. Pittsburgh’s season-long win total on Fanduel Sportsbook is 7.5, with juice to the under. Given their schedule and the questions around the quarterback position, taking the over on the Steelers’ win total may be risky.