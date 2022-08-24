Surprising Team Among Betting Public’s Super Bowl LVII Favorites The public loves the Denver Broncos by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting public has indicated some obvious favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023. The Buffalo Bills (+600) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750) currently hold the best odds to win Super Bowl LVI, according to BetMGM, but there is one team splitting them as one of the betting public’s favorites to take home the title this season.

The Denver Broncos, coming off a 7-10 record and holding the seventh-best odds (+1600) to win the Super Bowl, have commanded the second highest bet count (9.7%) and handle (9.9%) of any team in the NFL this season, according to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

Here’s a look at the teams who have commanded the most support from the betting public.

Bills (12.1% bets, 18.8% handle)

Broncos (9.7%, 9.9%)

Buccaneers (8%, 8.3%)

Los Angeles Chargers (7.5%, 7.8%)

Green Bay Packers (6.5%, 6.5%)

Los Angeles Rams (6.0%, 5.8%)

Kansas City Chiefs (4.8%, 4.6%)

Indianapolis Colts (4.2%, 4.2%)

Cincinnati Bengals (4.1%, 3.7%)

Las Vegas Raiders (3.8%, 4.6%)

Of those ten teams, only the Broncos, Colts and Chargers didn’t make the playoffs. Why such a leap in faith for Denver? Well, they have Russell Wilson playing quarterback this season and not Drew Lock.

Wilson, entering his first season in Denver but 11th in the NFL, is a perennial MVP candidate who has commanded a heavy percentage of the bets placed on that award’s winner for next season. The people seem to be all aboard the Denver hype train, and if it rolls into Glendale, Arizona this February, they’re in line for a lot of money.