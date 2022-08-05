Texans RB Marlon Mack Back to Pre-Injury Form by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following a torn Achilles in 2020, Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack says he is back to pre-injury form, according to Drew Dougherty of HoustonTexansTV.

RB Marlon Mack said he’s “there again” health-wise. Said he feels good and is able to make the cuts he was able to make pre-injury. pic.twitter.com/R4ImnEin2z — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) August 5, 2022

Mack stated he is “there again” health-wise and can make the cuts he was accustomed to before his devastating injury. After impressing in minicamp, the 26-year-old is expected to open the season as Houston’s No. 1 running back.

Upon his arrival in Texas, Mack spent the first five years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Across those five seasons, the former fourth-round pick rushed for 2,484 yards on 567 carries (4.4 YPC), including a 1,000-yard campaign in 2019 (1,091). However, he was a healthy scratch for most of 2021 due to the strong play of Jonathan Taylor and the pass-catching ability of backup running back Nyheim Hines.

Buoyed by a potential meaningful role, Mack makes sense as a late-round flier in 2022 fantasy football leagues, particularly for those owners who employ the zero-RB strategy.

