The Calgary Flames Have Signed Nazem Kadri by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

The Calgary Flames have signed free agent forward Nazem Kadri, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kadri 7x$7M in CAL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 18, 2022

The contract is for seven years and $49 million. This has been quite the offseason for the Flames. First, Johnny Gaudreau left during free agency for the Columbus Blue Jackets despite the Flames offering more money. Then Matthew Tkachuk announced he wouldn’t sign a long-term deal with the team, thus forcing the Flames to trade him to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, and MacKenzie Weegar, among other compensation. Now the team has added Kadri. It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride for the Flames the past six weeks. In a related move, to fit Kadri under the salary cap, the Flames moved Sean Monahan and a conditional first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Flames had a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season when they lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs. They stand at +2000 to bring home the Stanley Cup next season.