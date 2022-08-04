Three Intriguing Futures Bets To Make On Eagles For 2022 Season The Eagles are prepared for a big season in 2022 by Travis Thomas 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL preseason on the horizon, now is the best time to grab value on bets in the futures market.

Let’s examine how to bet on the NFC East. We’ll focus on last season’s surprise wild card team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are three ways to bet on Philly this season:

OVER 9.5 wins

The Eagles’ season win total is set at 9.5 in most sportsbooks. I’m backing the Eagles here and betting the Over at -130, which can be found on DraftKings Sportsbooks. This team gained some valuable playoff experience last season, sneaking into the postseason after seemingly flying under the radar (pun intended) all year.

The Eagles closed out their season by winning three of their last four games against divisional opponents. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense took an unconventional approach to say the least, but it worked because of the creativity of head coach Nick Sirianni. The youth in this organization from players to coaches alike is why I expect them to continue to grow and evolve. After being a surprising nine-win team last season, the Eagles should claim at least 10 wins this season.

NFC East Division winner

My confidence in the Eagles going Over their win total is exactly why I’m also betting them to win the NFC East at +180. The division got better as both the Washington Commanders and New York Giants made substantial offseason acquisitions.

The Commanders upgraded at quarterback, going from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz. The Giants revamped the offensive line and added head coach Brian Daboll. That said, the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys lost several key pieces offensively this offseason which should help elevate their divisional rivals. Ultimately, the Eagles gained playoff experience and are further along in the process than the Commanders and the Giants, so I’m taking the leap of faith for them to win the division.

DeVonta Smith — OVER on everything

The Eagles have so many young, budding stars up and down the roster on both sides of the ball, but there is one player I believe will make the biggest leap. Second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith is about to become a household name.

The Eagles made a brilliant offseason trade for stud wideout A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. Brown is a true No. 1 target that I have no doubt will be worth every penny of his newly minted four-year, $100 million deal. That said, it would be naive to think that opposing defenses won’t be game planning for Brown and likely take their chances leaving DeVonta Smith in one-on-one coverage every week. That’s why I’m going to bet the Over for all of his player props available: 62.5 receptions, 875.5 receiving yards and 5.5 touchdowns.

The Over is an easy bet to make since Smith eclipsed most of those numbers last season, recording 64 receptions for 916 yards and 5 touchdowns in his rookie campaign.