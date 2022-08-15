Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski to Become 'Reliable Rotation Player?' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In a recent Q&A article, Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer Joe Mussatto said that if Aleksej Pokusevski were to develop into a “reliable rotation player,” it would be “a giant win for him and the organization.”

As Mussatto writes, “At times, it looks like Poku is floating or playing his own game outside of a team concept. He improved some in that regard last season, but he’s still inconsistent. There are still head-scratching lapses in his game. Yes, he’s young, but he’s entering his third season, having logged 106 games and more than 2,300 minutes. If Poku develops into a reliable rotation player, that’s a giant win for him and the organization. I just wouldn’t count on it.”

Despite Mussatto’s harsh words, Pokusevski flashed upside last season, averaging 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 threes per game post-All-Star break. With the Thunder in full-on rebuild mode, the 20-year-old will likely be afforded another opportunity to make an impact.

