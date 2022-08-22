Tom Brady Returns to Bucs; Expected to Practice Monday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the NFL’s more mysterious hiatuses has finally come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady has returned to the team and is expected to practice Monday.

Tom Brady is back in the building and is expected to practice today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2022

A reportedly planned absence, Brady had been away from the Bucs since August 11 for “personal reasons.” While details remain scarce, the assumption is that the Future Hall of Famer wanted to spend more time with his family before the start of the regular season.

Brady’s return is obviously fantastic news for all Bucs’ skill players. However, one area of concern for Tampa Bay’s offense is a line that has been ravaged by injuries. The line is down Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen (knee) and, most recently, left guard Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday’s preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Despite the concerns upfront, Brady remains a surefire top-10 quarterback in an offense that should continue to be among the NFL’s most pass-heavy.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +750.