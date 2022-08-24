Toronto Blue Jays World Series Betting Update by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Blue Jays have been a polarizing team in 2022, but there’s still value attached to their current World Series odds.Inconsistent Offense

Heading into the season, expectations were sky high for the Jays to boast one of the best offenses in the league, and that’s held true with them scoring the sixth most runs in baseball. It feels strange to say that the public expected even more from this offense. They’ve still been able to put up numbers, but the Jays have struggled with consistency. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a significant threat in the middle of the lineup, mashing 26 home runs and 75 RBI, but injuries to George Springer and a step back from Bo Bichette have limited the team’s upside. If the lineup can find some consistency heading into the postseason, there are few teams that opposing pitchers would fear more, which could lead to a deep playoff run.

When the offense has been going, the pitching has struggled, and vice versa. Not having the whole team performing well at the same time has the Jays in a Wild Card chase instead of fighting the New York Yankees for the division crown. Looking at the rotation, Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman have done much of the heavy lifting, while Jose Berrios has been a disappointment in his first full season with the club. Their rotation has been middle of the pack in team ERA, sitting 14th overall at 3.85. On paper, these three starters look like they could do damage in a long series. However, that likely involves keeping Berrios away from starting on the road, where he’s been dismal. The bullpen hasn’t been an area of strength for the team either but was improved with trade deadline upgrades.

The Toronto Blue Jays currently hold the sixth-best World Series odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +1700, and there’s likely some value in that price. The American League is more wide open than the National League, and it’s not far-fetched for the Blue Jays to go on a postseason run with this roster. Their biggest threats in the AL will be the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, but both teams have also shown holes during the regular season, so siding with the Blue Jays’ high ceiling could prove valuable once the postseason arrives.