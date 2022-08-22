Transfer Players Commanding Heavy Percentage Of Heisman Trophy Bets Transfer players have commanded more than 25% of the bets placed on the 2022 Heisman winner by Keagan Stiefel 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

For the first time in what feels like a decade, there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

After a stretch of having Spencer Rattler (2021), Justin Fields (2020), Trevor Lawrence (2019) and Tua Tagovailoa (2019) dominate the preseason discussion, Heisman Trophy odds are wide open in 2022, with a host of players all owning solid odds.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+275), Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+350) and USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+800) are the current odds-on favorites to win the award, according to PointsBet. But the candidates don’t stop there. Among the betting public’s favorites to win the award are teammates of Stroud and Young, freshman phenoms and a host of transfer players.

Here are the betting public’s favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, per PointsBet.

C.J. Stroud (11.1% bets, 25.1% handle)

Will Anderson (10.4%, 5.4%)

Caleb Williams (10.1%, 6.9%)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (7.3%, 7%)

Dillon Gabriel (5.7%, 2.8%)

Jahmyr Gibbs (4.1%, 6%)

Braelon Allen (3.5% bets)

Donovan Edwards (3.5% bets)

Hendon Hooker (2.8%, 5.9%)

K.J. Jefferson (2.8% bets)

Among that group, Williams (Oklahoma to USC), Gabriel (UCF to Oklahoma), Gibbs (Georgia Tech to Alabama) and Hooker (Virginia Tech to Tennessee) are all transfer students, with only Hooker having already played for two schools.

The infatuation with transfers doesn’t have a direct explanation, but one reason could be improved situations for all three players who are heading somewhere new this fall. Williams was joined by top wide receiver prospect Jordan Addison at USC, while Gabriel will have a much-improved crop of weapons at Oklahoma and Gibbs, well, he plays at Alabama now.

Whatever the explanation is, there is a risk to placing a bet on a transfer athlete who has yet to play a down at his new school. But, those placing Heisman Trophy bets in August don’t have much of an issue with taking risks, do they?