UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz Preview & Best Bets

A top ten bantamweight fight headlines as No. 5 ranked Marlon Vera faces off with former UFC Bantamweight Champion and current No. 8 Dominick Cruz.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Pechanga Arena – San Diego, California | TV: ESPN

This bout can go one of three ways. First, Bruno Silva could come out aggressive and lay a beating on Gerald Meerschaert and end the fight early. Second, Meerschaert could weather that storm and find a submission. However, the most likely outcome is Silva trying to keep this fight on the feet while Meerschaert looks to take it to the ground, ending in a close decision. This fight has value with Silva is sitting at -300 while Meerschaert is +240, in what should be a pick’m. Take Meerschaert to win at +240.

At 11-0, Azamat Murzakanov is getting the “undefeated fighter” boost coming into this fight. He’s the more talented of the two fighters, but Devin Clark is not an even-out. There is a distinct possibility that Clark can outwrestle Murzakanov and pick up an upset decision. Clark has improved his endurance over the years and is probably being overlooked by the oddsmakers. Clark by decision or technical decision +275.

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz Odds

Odds to Win: Vera -225 | Cruz +180



How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +200 | Submission +600 | Decision -190

Will the fight go the distance? Yes -190 | No +130

Marlon Vera comes in on a three-fight win streak with wins over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font. His last loss was to Jose Aldo by decision in December of 2020. If Dominick Cruz isn’t injured, he should be in every fight. He comes in on a two-fight win streak, beating Pedro Munhoz and Casey Kenney. Before that, he had back-to-back losses to Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt. Cruz’s style can frustrate any fighter, and his takedown defense is excellent. Cruz is being underestimated by the oddsmakers. Take the former champ by decision at +225.