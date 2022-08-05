West Ham Signs Maxwel Cornet for £17.5M Fee by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

West Ham United has completed the signing of Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet for a fee of £17.5 million, per Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham have signed paperwork and documents for Maxwel Cornet. Done deal, it will be announced tonight – contract valid until June 2027 plus one-year option to extend. ⚒️🇫🇷 #WHUFC



Contract also signed, shout-out @ExWHUemployee and @FabriceHawkins. Final fee will be £17.5m. pic.twitter.com/Zmij4nMY5K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Cornet is a strong signing as he was easily the leading scorer on a conservative Burnley side last season. At 25 years old with nine seasons of top-flight experience in Europe, he will immediately impact a talented West Ham side that will take on Manchester City to open their season. Cornet likely won’t be ready in time for the game, but it’s possible we could see him as soon as their match with Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 2.

In 2021, Cornet played 1,766 minutes in 26 appearances with Burnley and scored nine goals along with an assist. Keep an eye on if he can crack the lineup next weekend for the Hammers.

West Ham vs. Manchester City Odds

West Ham is currently +700 on the moneyline against Manchester City on Sunday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.