What In World Is Dolphins Bettor Thinking With This Six-Figure Wager?!

The Miami Dolphins added a number of shiny new toys for third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and it has both fans and bettors buying stock in South Beach.

Some, though, are buying more than others. And it’s not always a good thing.

One bettor made a $900,000 wager at BetMGM Sportsbook on the Dolphins to win more than 7.5 games this season. The bet, which has odds of -250, would win $360,000 for a total payout of $1.26 million.

That is a ton of juice.

It’s important to differentiate two aspects in play here: First, yes, this very could come to fruition. Second, no, that doesn’t make it a smart bet. Both things can be true.

The Dolphins play the New York Jets and New England Patriots twice each in AFC East competition with non-division contests against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. Sharp Football Analysis has Miami with the 19th-best strength of schedule, for what it’s worth. Additionally, 7.5 is a very reachable number. Miami’s regular-season win total is set at nine wins at DraftKings Sportsbook, indicating how oddsmakers feel about first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins, who improved by adding skill players like Tyreek Hill and Chase Edmonds.

But given the risk and the cost of doing business, it’s not a bet many would be willing to back. And for good reason.

BetMGM Sportsbook on Wednesday revealed additional, separate bets they took on the Dolphins. One bettor made a $100,000 wager at +135 on the Dolphins to make the playoffs while another gambled $10,000 at 40-to-1 on Miami to win the Super Bowl.