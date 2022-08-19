White Sox CF Luis Robert Out of Lineup Again by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is out of the lineup again tonight. Robert has now missed seven consecutive games with a sprained left wrist. At this point, it is puzzling as to why he was not placed on the injured list. He received a cortisone shot earlier this week in his injured wrist, and the White Sox still do not believe he will need an IL stint. This is a sign of urgency by the White Sox as they need their best player available as soon as possible. The White Sox are currently in a tight division race with Guardians and Twins as they sit just 2.5 games out of first place. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Not having Robert is a big blow to the White Sox lineup as they are set to begin a critical three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. It will be challenging for the White Sox to pick up a win without Robert, but the market has faith in them as they are only +116 underdogs in the matchup. You can bet them at that price on Fanduel Sportsbook.