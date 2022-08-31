How Bears’ Waiver Wire Activity Speaks Volumes About Current Roster Chicago signed six (!) players that other teams didn't want by Sean T. McGuire 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This is not fantasy football where owners in 10-team leagues salivate at the chance to claim a team’s backup running back on the waiver wire. Nevertheless, it seems the Chicago Bears were salivating at the chance to bring players to the Windy City, and the organization might have revealed just how poor its roster really is by doing so.

Chicago claimed six (!) players off waivers Wednesday, more than any team in the league. And no, that’s not something that should be celebrated. Instead, it should be viewed as the Bears wanting the scraps 31 other NFL teams deemed not good enough to be on their own 53-man roster. It speaks volumes for a group which is less than two weeks from facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the regular season.

It feels like Chicago could turn into a dumpster fire in short order, despite playing in a lackluster division that seemingly is Aaron Rodgers’ Packers and then everybody else. The Bears have little on offense outside of David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney, recently traded Khalil Mack all while standout linebacker Roquan Smith remains irked with his contract situation.

The situation, however, is worth paying attention to if you’re interested in placing a wager before the NFL season. And no, we’re not talking about a 150-to-1 long shot on the Bears to win the Super Bowl. We’re talking about real bets where there is a far greater chance of cashing, and in some cases, where there remains value.

Chicago’s win total is set at over/under six on DraftKings Sportsbook with the juice slightly to the Under -120. That’s not too shabby. Of course, if you’re really extra confident in the Under, DraftKings has the Bears’ alternate win total at over/under five wins where the Under +175 pays out handsomely. You can even pick the exact amount of wins the Bears will have with the favorite set at 5 wins (+475) along with 4 (+550), 3 (+800), 2 (+1300) and 1 (+2500). If you think the Bears won’t win a game, and are proven right, you’ll receive a payout of 50-to-1. Enticing.

In addition to win totals, the Bears also have the fourth-worst odds to make the NFL playoffs at -650. Sure, you’d have to lay $650 to win $100, which might be too rich for some, but the likelihood Chicago being one of seven teams to represent the NFC, well, it’s almost laughable.

Disclaimer: The Bears have an easy road in the 2022 season. They’ll have non-division cupcakes like the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets. But based on the fact Chicago is digging in dumpster with the calendar about to turn to September, they should be viewed with the spoiled trash, too.