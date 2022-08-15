Will Zalatoris Wins First Career PGA Tour Title, Cashes Heavy Bet Count Zalatoris entered the tournament with +2500 odds to win by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Will Zalatoris waited a long time to capture his first PGA Tour title. So did the betting public.

Zalatoris took home the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, but it was far from an easy win. The 25-year-old entered a playoff with Sepp Straka after tying the 18th hole, ultimately played three-extra holes before claiming a victory with a lucky tie on his 21st of the day. It was the third playoff for Zalatoris this year, finally getting over the hump after losing the first two.

Entering the tournament as the world’s No. 14 ranked player, the victory will move Zalatoris into the top-10, allowing him to take the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup. That puts him in a great spot to take home the $18 million prize at the end of the month.

Zalatoris entered the tournament with +2500 odds to win, commanding 6.3% of the bet count and 8.2% of the handle, according to PointsBet’s media analytics manager Wyatt Yearout. He finished as the fifth highest liability for the book entering the weekend behind Joo-Hyung Kim (+3500), Scottie Scheffler (+1500), Justin Thomas (+1900) and Tony Finau (+2200).