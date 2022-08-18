Yankees 2B DJ LeMahieu Back in Lineup Thursday vs. Blue Jays by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (toe) has returned to the team’s lineup for Thursday night’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, per the team’s Twitter.

LeMahieu was unavailable due to a sore right toe but did return as a pinch hitter for one at-bat in Wednesday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s officially back in the starting lineup after missing three games and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Despite Wednesday’s walk-off grand slam win, the Yankees have won just four of their previous 16 games and need to have a strong series soon to keep the peace.

In 2022, LeMahieu has posted a .281 batting average, .382 on-base percentage, and .418 slugging rate across 105 games.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Odds

The New York Yankees are currently -164 on the moneyline against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.