Yankees Activate Frankie Montas, Will Start Sunday vs. Cards by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Yankees geared up for a World Series run at the trade deadline, and one of their prized acquisitions is set to make his debut Sunday. The Yankees’ official PR Twitter account confirmed that Frankie Montas has been activated off the bereavement list and will start versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Montas was a staple of the Oakland Athletics starting rotations before getting dealt to New York earlier in the week. The 29-year-old has a 3.18 earned run average, allowing the second-fewest walks and hits per inning pitched (1.14) of his career, but only has four wins to show for his efforts.

However, Montas will have more robust run support with his new team, going from the Athletics, who had the second-fewest runs scored, to the top-scoring Yankees.

New York is looking to salvage a game from their interleague series and avoid the sweep. They’ll have to do so as -138 favorites, as FanDuel Sportsbook has the Yankees priced as modest chalk for Sunday’s series finale.