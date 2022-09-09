49ers TE George Kittle Misses 2nd Straight Practice on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) did not participate in practice for a second straight day on Friday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

George Kittle (groin) is not present at the start of #49ers practice. The final injury report of the week will come out later today, but it seems unlikely Kittle will play vs. the #Bears. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 9, 2022

It looks like San Francisco will be without their superstar tight end to open the season. Kittle suffered the injury on Monday and hasn’t seen the practice field since. Trey Lance will have to look towards Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk more as he makes his highly-anticipated 2022 debut. With Kittle out of the action, expect Tyler Kroft to see plenty of the tight-end workload in his place.

In 2021, Kittle made 71 receptions on 94 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 starts. Keep an eye out both for his official designation on Sunday and early updates early next week on his progress.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Odds

The San Francisco 49ers are 6.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.