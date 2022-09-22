Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani Not in Lineup on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to MLB.com, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is not in the team’s lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

It’s a routine day off for Ohtani, who is scheduled to pitch Friday in the opener of a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins.

Currently behind New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP futures market, Ohtani (+2500 odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook) has been nothing short of spectacular for the Halos this season. The two-way sensation has pitched to a 2.43 ERA across 25 starts while slashing .270/.358/.534 with 34 home runs and 89 RBI in 534 plate appearances.

Fellow superstar Mike Trout will handle the DH spot in Ohtani’s absence and bat second for manager Phil Nevin. Trout has been on an absolute tear in September, batting .309 with eight long balls and 13 RBI in 16 games. Matched up with Rangers lefty Martin Perez, Trout is an elite option in Thursday DFS contests.