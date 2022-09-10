Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Listed as Questionable
Zach Ertz is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports.
Final #AZCardinals injury report. No Rondale Moore or Cody Ford. Watt, Ertz, Pugh and an ill Byron Murphy – added to injury report Friday – are questionable.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 9, 2022
No Murphy would be very bad. pic.twitter.com/buO225GGS9
Ertz is dealing with a calf injury that had him, at best, limited in practice this week. The Cardinals are playing the high-octane offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they may be severely shorthanded for this contest. Not only will Ertz be hobbled with the calf injury, but wide receiver Rondale Moore seems unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice this week, and top WR DeAndre Hopkins is already out for the first six games due to a suspension. This is not the best game to be limited on offense.
The Cardinals’ 2021 season ended as it seems almost every season does under Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, on a sour note. The question will be if this season starts on that same note. The Cardinals are +5.5 (-105) on Sunday and +210 on the money line. The over/under for this game is 53.5, with the over being -112 and under -108. You can find the odds for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.