Astros DH Yordan Alvarez Getting Day Off Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to EDGE Daily Lineups, Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers for maintenance purposes.

It’s a well-deserved rest for Alvarez, who launched a solo home run and scored three runs in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory. The 25-year-old has been on fire in September, going 10-33 (.303) with two home runs and four RBI across Houston’s nine games.

On the year, Alvarez has produced at an MVP caliber level, slashing .295/.403/.598 with 33 home runs, 84 RBI, 84 runs scored, and a 1.001 OPS in 118 games. His 33 long balls are tied for a career-high – set last season in 144 games.

David Hensley will replace Alvarez in the lineup, handling DH duties and batting ninth for manager Dusty Baker. Hensley has appeared in six games since being called up from Triple-A on August 20 and is hitting .353 (6-17) with two RBI and three runs scored.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros at -230 on the moneyline.