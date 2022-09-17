Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Questionable for Sunday by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens list J.K. Dobbins as questionable to play Sunday, the Ravens’ official website reports.

The designation is not unexpected, even though Dobbins was able to practice in full Friday. Dobbins is coming off a devastating knee injury last preseason, and the team will ensure he is as close to 100% healthy as possible before inserting him into game action. Dobbins has stated that he feels ready to play but is toeing the company line and saying he isn’t sure if he’ll be able to play Sunday.

The Ravens will play the Miami Dolphins in Baltimore on Sunday, with both teams winning their opener last Sunday. The Ravens are currently a 3.5-point favorite (-110) Sunday. The Ravens are -190 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.