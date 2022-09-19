Bills-Titans Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’ Josh Allen and company are a 10-point favorite by Travis Thomas 20 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With Week 2 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with a Monday night double-header including the Tennessee Titans against Buffalo Bills before the nightcap featuring the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are three of the best bets to make as Josh Allen and company take on the Titans as a 10-point favorite, per consensus data. Prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Under 47.5 total points -110

The Bills’ offense seemingly is unstoppable. In their Week 1 win against the Los Angeles Rams, they dismantled one of the best defenses in the entire league. I’m making a huge gamble betting under this number because the Bills could score 50 points on their own. The reason I’m willing to take a calculated risk, however, is because Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a history of cooking up elite defensive game plans in big games. During its playoff push last season, Tennessee won its last three games and gave up a combined 45 points. In the playoff loss to the Bengals, the Titans held Joe Burrow and that explosive offense to just 19 points. I don’t think the Titans will shut down the Bills, but I do think they can neutralize them.

Josh Allen Over 40.5 rush yards -120

Allen, of course, is the key to the Buffalo offense. Although I don’t see this being a high-scoring game, I can’t deny how special he is at the QB position. My favorite bet last week was Allen to go over his rushing prop against the Rams and it cashed. I’m going right back to the well Monday night against the Titans. So much of what Buffalo does offensively is predicated on the legs of Allen in addition to what he brings with his arm. Currently, he’s the team’s leading rusher, which might just say it all.

Ryan Tannehill Over 10.5 rush yards -115

Tannehill isn’t as young and spry as he once was. However, I believe those old legs will need to play a part in Monday’s game for the Titans to have any success. Tannehill isn’t the running threat Allen is, but he’s still fully capable of making plays on the ground. The Bills allowed five rushing touchdowns last season to opposing QBs. I think down around the goal line or in the red zone, Tannehill could look to run first. Whether he scores or not remains to be seen, but I do believe he’ll go Over 10.5 yards on the ground.

Bills-Titans is set to kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET