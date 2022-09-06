Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Expected to Play Thursday by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is expected to play in Thursday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he thinks Isaiah McKenzie is going to be ready to go Thursday — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 6, 2022

McKenzie missed practice all of last week due to a groin injury. However, he was back on the field on Monday and listed as a full participant, prompting Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott to say he thinks the wideout will be “ready to go.”

A potential breakout candidate, McKenzie is listed as Buffalo’s starting slot receiver, ahead of offseason acquisition Jamison Crowder. That position has proved valuable for fantasy purposes in recent years, with former Bill Cole Beasley averaging double-digit PPR points each of the past three seasons.

Assuming he’s active, McKenzie is a viable FLEX option in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair – over/under 52.5 per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Bills are listed as -2.5 road favorites on the spread ahead of Week 1’s showdown.