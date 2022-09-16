Braves Activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-Day IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Already amongst MLB’s elite clubs, the Atlanta Braves (88-55) are set to welcome back one of their top players. According to MLB.com, the Braves have activated star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list. Albies had been sidelined since June 13 due to a fractured foot. The 25-year-old recently completed a rehab assignment, going 9-27 with one home run and a triple across seven games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Before the injury, Albies had appeared in 62 games for Atlanta this season, slashing .244/.289/.405 with eight long balls, 33 RBI, and 34 runs scored. The Curacao native is a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2021.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Braves placed shortstop Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad and designated pitcher Jay Jackson for assignment.

Atlanta is in action Friday against NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies, where the Braves are listed at -190 on the moneyline (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).