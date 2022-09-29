Broncos-Raiders: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Sunday afternoon, AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are set to collide from Allegiant Stadium.Denver Broncos (+122) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-144) Total: 45.5 (O -110, U -110)

In what was expected to be the most challenging division in football, the AFC West hasn’t lived up to expectations through three weeks of action. The Broncos enter this matchup with a 2-1 record on the back of their defense, while the Raiders have yet to pick up a victory, looking unformidable early on. Of course, it’s still early, but neither side has inspired much confidence, even with the Broncos having a winning record.

Russell Wilson hasn’t looked like a $245 million quarterback, and that’s a massive cause for concern, especially when it appears he’s lost a step. Things also haven’t been going well for the Raiders on offense either. Still, there’s an expectation that these teams will figure it out enough to put up a reasonable number of points.

Both sides have new head coaches and offensive personnel but combined for 58 and 30 points in last season’s two matchups, the Raiders taking both. With a lot more offensive weapons this time, it feels like a higher-scoring outcome is more likely.

At some point, the Broncos’ offense will click and unleash their two-headed ground game and aerial attack. With the Raiders’ struggles, this could be a get-right week for Wilson and company, so siding with the Broncos as road underdogs has some value. The Raiders’ 0-3 start makes this a must-win game, but they don’t match up well with the Broncos despite winning two games against them a year ago. As a result, targeting the Broncos’ moneyline price of +122 is an excellent play.

Best Bet: Broncos moneyline (+122)

Even though both offenses have been middle of the pack in points per game, there was an expectation for them to be inside the top ten, so they could be in for some positive regression. Even though the Broncos’ defense has looked elite at times, they can be beaten on the ground, so there’s a chance Josh Jacobs and company have a big day out of the backfield. There’s some value in looking towards the over 45.5, currently priced at -110. Neither offense is as mediocre as they’ve shown through Week 3, and the game script could be favorable to both sides.

Best Bet: Over 45.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Broncos 29, Raiders 27