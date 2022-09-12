Broncos-Seahawks DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We currently have Russell Wilson projected to rack up the highest point total of anyone on this slate, so backing him will be one of the most popular plays on the board, understandably so. He offers plenty of stacking options if you choose to trot him out at the multiplier, but given how expensive he’ll be, it might be wiser to leave him in a FLEX spot.

Out of Wilson’s weapons, Courtland Sutton projects to be the second-highest point scorer on this slate, so he offers the WR1 upside in the multiplier slot. Backing one of the running backs is enticing with the expected Denver blowout game script, but Javonte Williams is a little too expensive to back comfortably, given the split backfield.

If you like Seattle to win this game, which many do not, Geno Smith will be affordable in the multiplier role and leaves you with plenty of stacking options. DK Metcalf could be a value play, with Seattle likely playing from behind.

RUNNING BACK FLEX TARGETS:

If you believe Nathaniel Hackett claiming he is going to âride with the hot hand,’ Melvin Gordon isn’t expecting to be overly owned, so if you are willing to pay up for an RB2, then he could be a play with upside. Williams being the second-most expensive player on DraftKings is a tough pill to swallow, given that he isn’t a workhorse back. He could provide some late additional touches if Denver is blowing out Seattle, but overall his ownership is expected to be a little high that fading him could be an option. A $10,000+ running back at 50% ownership in a split backfield isn’t a desirable play.

Rashaad Penny looked to cement himself in the backend of last season, and there isn’t anyone in the backfield threatening to supplant him. Penny is more of a play if you expect Seattle to be playing with the lead, as he doesn’t offer a receiving upside if Seattle is trying to play catch up through the air. Deejay Dallas could be an interesting option with a $1,400 salary as he’ll get some touches out of the backfield but has a higher receiving upside than Penny.

WIDE RECEIVER FLEX TARGETS:

Jerry Jeudy makes sense as a strong option in the WR2 role with a fair salary, especially if you do not believe in Sutton. KJ Hamler could end up as one of the highest-owned players on the slate, given his $4,400 salary and defined WR3 role. Given the price luxury of many of the Broncos’ weapons, Hamler is the only cheap option who will consistently be on the field. We project Montrell Washington to be the WR4 who will undoubtedly see some rotational work, so taking advantage of his $200 DraftKings salary would be a bold play.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett offer value as Smith’s primary targets. Playing from behind will help their cause, but their exposure will depend on how much you trust Smith to consistently and accurately find them. Many of the guys behind Metcalf and Lockett are unproven, so it is hard to pinpoint what we could see from them. Still, Penny Hart and Dee Eskridge look to be the two guys who will be given the most opportunities while offering financial flexibility.

TIGHT END FLEX TARGETS:

Albert Okwuegbunam appears to be Russ’s third option through the air and offers an added red-zone upside. Noah Fant shares the red zone upside as he led the 2021 Broncos in red zone targets, and Fant also will be looking to get revenge on his old team. If you are looking to roster a tight end down the depth chart from either team, Will Dissly will likely have the biggest role in the passing game.