Broncos-Seahawks Preview: Three Best Bets For 'Monday Night Football' Points might be at a premium in Russell Wilson's Seattle return by Travis Thomas 4 hours ago

With Week 1 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

We’ve already laid out a strategy here on NESNBets.com for betting on Russell Wilson in this revenge game against his old team.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for the first “Monday Night Football” game this season. Let’s start with the point spread.

Broncos -6.5, -110 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

There is no value in betting the Broncos on the moneyline at most sportsbooks because they are heavy favorites everywhere you look. In fact, the Seahawks only have 22% of tickets being bet on them. No team has closed with 25% or less of the tickets on “Monday Night Football” since 2016 when the Bears played the Vikings. For this game, opt for the point spread instead. Lay the -6.5 with the Broncos at -110 available on DraftKings. The Broncos’ offense is clearly improved by adding Wilson this offseason and Seattle offensively should be significantly worse with Geno Smith replacing Wilson. Smith has a career win-loss record of 13-21 and has more interceptions than touchdowns.

Under 43.5 points, -110 (DraftKings)

Although I love Denver to win the game, my bet is for this game to be a one-sided affair. One of the reasons that Russell Wilson wanted out of Seattle was because of Pete Carroll’s archaic approach to offense. That outdated outlook combined with Smith as QB, and a shaky offensive line could spell disaster for the Seattle offense. Nobody ever questions Carroll’s ability to coach defense, however, and Seattle has one of the better home-field advantages in the NFL, so Denver won’t just light up the scoreboard all night. My bet is on a 26-13 Broncos win which would cash the under 43.5 points ticket at -110 available on DraftKings.

Javonte Williams anytime touchdown, +110 (DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday’s game doesn’t involve Wilson but is a complementary piece to the QB. Let’s bet on Javonte Williams anytime TD at +110 on DraftKings. Although Williams and Melvin Gordon III split carries, I believe that Williams is ready to take the next step in his development as the premier running back. Gordon is getting older and less explosive, while Williams is young and entering his prime. He ranked third among rookies in both scrimmage yards last year and rushing yards. He also tied for third among rookies with seven touchdowns, including four rushing and three receiving. He’s more explosive than Gordon as well. Last season, he had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more and rushed for 100 or more yards twice. Look for Williams to not only have a big night but to be a vital piece of the Broncos’ offense success all season long.