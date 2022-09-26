Browns DE Myles Garrett In Minor Car Crash Monday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident on Monday afternoon and has sustained non-life threatening injuries, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2022

Scary news from Cleveland as Garrett was taken to a local hospital today along with a female passenger. Both were reported to be wearing a seatbelt. Trotter went on to further report that the police found Garrett’s car with rollover damage in what was determined to be a single car crash with driver impairment not suspected to have caused the accident.

In 2022, Garrett has made four tackles for loss, three sacks, and forced a fumble in three games this season. This is a situation to monitor as we learn more about the severity of the injuries for the three-time Pro Bowler.

