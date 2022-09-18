Browns’ Epic Meltdown Swings Money Into Sportsbooks Favor Cleveland had a 99% chance to win at the 2:00 warning by Keagan Stiefel 20 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns had a 99% chance to win at the two-minute warning of their Sunday matchup with the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s game cast. They did not win, providing a hefty shift in money for sportsbooks.

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, putting Cleveland up 30-17 over the Jets — who were being led by backup quarterback Joe Flacco. Just two plays later, Flacco would connect with Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to six. With just over one minute remaining, Jets head coach Robert Saleh called for an onside kick from Braden Mann. The Jets recovered before Flacco would lead them down the field and connect with rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson to take the lead and eventually win, 31-30.

SOURCES SAY GARRETT WILSON IS HIM#NYJvsCLE on CBS | @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/l79cp2OIvg — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

The improbable finish didn’t just provide a gigantic swing in ESPN’s metrics but did so at the books as well.

Cleveland commanded 84% of the moneyline bets and 85.7% of the handle, according to WynnBET. Those numbers were the fourth and fifth highest at the book. Much like the finish to Sunday afternoon’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, this one concluded in a big money swing.