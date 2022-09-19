Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Sends Out Message To Fantasy Football Owners Fournette is primed for a bounce back in Week 3 by Jason Ounpraseuth 20 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was a frustrating day for the Buccaneers in Week 2, something fantasy football managers also felt.

Tampa Bay came out of the Caesars Superdome with a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. But the headlines from the game were about Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore getting into a fight, which led to the Buccaneers wide receiver getting a one-game suspension, and Tom Brady’s outrage on the sideline.

Those who started a Bucs player likely didn’t come away with a win, unless you had a player from the explosive Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens game. Leonard Fournette was someone who struggled behind an offensive line dealing with multiple injuries. The running back scored 8.4 points in Yahoo Fantasy leagues and has yet to score a touchdown this season. The 27-year-old sent out a message to those who started him.

“To my fantasy owners, I’m sorry,” Fournette tweeted Monday. “Touchdowns coming soon.”

To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 19, 2022

Fournette was a high draft pick, going on average in the second round of drafts as the RB13, according to FantasyPros. He was the RB7 in Yahoo leagues in 2021, and those who took him with a high pick are hoping he and the Buccaneers can turn things around.

Luckily, he gets a solid matchup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, who gave up 180 rushing yards to the Chicago Bears in Week 2.