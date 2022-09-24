Celtics Odds: Injury Update Affects Robert Williams’ DPOY Prices Williams remains a favorite by Gio Rivera 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The latest injury reports on Boston Celtics defensive anchor Robert Williams III served as just one of several recent blows the organization was subjected to enduring over this past week.

Just when it seemed as though the preseason nightmare couldn’t get any worse for the defending Eastern Conference champs, on Thursday the Celtics announced an updated timetable for Williams’ return — revealing that the 24-year-old’s estimated sideline period would be increased, now 8-to-12 weeks.

However, despite an increase in the already preexisting setback of Williams’ initially expected recovery from surgery, the oddsmakers saw no reason to drastically drop the Celtics big man’s chances of being honored as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Williams — who previously sat second (+700) in the best odds race prior to his recovery update — still remains a noteworthy favorite in the future running. The updated odds placed Williams in third place at +900 behind runner-up Bam Adebayo (+650) of the Miami Heat and leading favorite Rudy Gobert (+425) of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Considering last season saw a career-best in rebounds (9.6), steals (0.9), and blocks (2.2) — second best in the NBA last season — perhaps the only change here is an increased potential return on investment for those also placing their faith in Williams.

With a team that prided itself in delivering an elite defensive presence — finishing atop the league in defensive rating (106.2) — it comes as no surprise that expectations remain high for both the soon-to-be five-year veteran center and the team which fell two wins short of seizing an NBA Finals title.