Celtics Odds: Malcom Brogdon’s Sixth Man Of The Year Prices

The Boston Celtics have a highly-anticipated season ahead of them — off-court scandal aside — and those expectations aren’t limited to team success with one first-year guard in the running for next season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Malcolm Brogdon, who was acquired through an offseason trade with the Indiana Pacers — one in which he had destination influence, will embark on his debut campaign with the Celtics this upcoming season.

A season that expects Brogdon to deliver some valuable second unit minutes off the bench for the Celtics amid their NBA Finals follow-up season.

Brogdon has the fourth-best odds at being named the Sixth Man of the Year this season at +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The 29-year-old trails Christian Wood (Dallas Mavericks, +1000), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat, +500) — who won last season — and Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole (+450) in the race.

The last Celtics player to earn the honors was former center Bill Walton in 1986.

With Marcus Smart serving as the go-to point guard entering his ninth season — and following his Defensive Player of the Year-winning year — Brogdon will have to make the sacrifice of fulfilling a lesser role than in previous seasons in his career. However, “it doesn’t matter,” according to him.

The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year has never taken home a Sixth Man award throughout his six-year career. Last year, in 36 games played, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points with 5.9 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% shooting from 3-point territory.