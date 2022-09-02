Celtics PG Malcolm Brogdon Excited to Play for Contender by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a frustrating couple of seasons in Indiana, Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon is excited to play for a championship contender.

“I mean, they’re the most winning organization in the league, and I think they’re more hungry to win than anybody,” said Brogdon. “You can see that with the move they made for me and Danilo Gallinari. They want to improve. They want to win a championship. It’s all about Banner 18 for ’em. Now that’s all it’s about for me as well, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Celtics acquired Brogdon from the Pacers this offseason in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick.

A starter throughout his tenure in Indy, Brogdon is expected to serve as Boston’s sixth man. While his fantasy value won’t be as high in a supporting role, the lighter workload could help the 29-year-old in the health department, as Brogdon has failed to appear in more than 56 games in each of the past three seasons.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +500.