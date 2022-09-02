Celtics SF Danilo Gallinari has Torn ACL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The news on injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is worse than initially anticipated.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will likely miss the entire 2022-23 season.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

The 34-year-old was initially believed to have torn his meniscus. However, further evaluation revealed a much more severe injury. Gallinari suffered the injury on August 27 in a FIBA World qualifier against Georgia. Attempting a Euro step on a Georgian defender, the veteran immediately grabbed the back of his left leg in obvious pain. It’s the second torn ACL of Gallinari’s career – both in the same knee.

Signing a two-year, $13.3 million contract with the Celtics this offseason, the native of Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, Italy, was expected to play a prominent role off Boston’s bench.

Backup forward Grant Williams stands to see an increase in playing time following Gallinari’s injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +500.