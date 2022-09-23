Celtics Suspend HC Ime Udoka for Entire 2022-23 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN.com, the Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Udoka engaged in an improper but consensual relationship with a female staffer, violating the franchise’s code of conduct.

The 45-year-old addressed the situation, saying:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Udoka was set to enter his second year as Boston’s head coach after being hired by the organization in June of 2021. He enjoyed an extremely successful first season, guiding the C’s to a berth in the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will replace Udoka on an interim basis.

Despite Udoka’s absence, the Celtics’ standing as odds-on title favorites remains unchanged (+550 courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).