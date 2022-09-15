Chargers-Chiefs Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ A breakout game for Mike Williams? by Travis Thomas 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With Week 1 of the NFL regular season now in the books, let’s try to start Week 2 off the right way with Thursday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three bets to make for this big “Thursday Night Football” matchup of AFC West titans. Let’s start with the moneyline.

Chargers moneyline (+165, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Betting against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is always a daunting task. But I’m going to take my shot here with the Chargers. I’d much rather bet for a tough road win in Arrowhead Stadium now than I would later in the season when it’s cold and the games hold more weight. Both teams had entirely different experiences in Week 1. The Chargers were in a dogfight against their division rival Raiders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs went on the road and smoked a seemingly unprepared and aloof Cardinals team playing without its best wide receiver. Justin Herbert and his team weathered the storm and passed their test with flying colors, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have yet to be tested at all. They get that test Thursday night, and that’s why I’m betting the Chargers +165 on the moneyline available at DraftKings.

Over 54 (-105, DraftKings)

This game opened at 54.5 or even 55 at some shops and has been bet down to 54. This feels like the best price to buy in if you love the over because it won’t get any lower. These are two of the premier offenses in the entire NFL with two of the best quarterbacks under center. Although the Chargers will be without one of their best weapons in Keenan Allen, they will also possibly be without shutdown cornerback J.C. Jackson as well. Jackson’s absence will benefit Mahomes and his weapons. Conversely, the Chiefs’ defense was one of the worst in the league last season. In his two games against the Chiefs, Herbert combined for 517 yards, six passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, one interception and a completion percentage of 63%. Betting the Over 54 total points at -105 available at DraftKings feels like a safe bet.

Mike Williams anytime touchdown (+130, DraftKings)

My last bet for Thursday night’s game doesn’t involve Herbert but is a complementary piece to the QB. Let’s bet on Mike Williams anytime touchdown at +130 available on DraftKings. I like the Chargers to win, but I love Mike Williams in a bounce-back spot against a bad defense. Williams only logged two catches on four targets for a measly 10 yards last week. The Chargers know they must get more production out of the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams. He is a rare weapon who can use his size to outmuscle you for a catch or run you over when you try to tackle him. He also possesses enough speed to take the top off the defense for deep routes as well. With Allen being out, I’m anticipating Herbert targeting Williams early and often.