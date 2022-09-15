Chargers-Chiefs DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In an expected high-scoring affair, there are plenty of options to play here at the multiplier spot. Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes will be your strongest two options in this spot as they are the top two guys on our optimal board by a decent margin. Mahomes ($11,800) will be slightly more expensive on DraftKings and higher owned than Herbert ($11,200), with plenty of stacking options available for both.

If you were looking to fit both quarterbacks in your lineup, opting for one of the premier weapons at the multiplier spot would be more feasible. Travis Kelce and Austin Ekeler will be the two desirable options that should eat up the most volume in their respective offense. Both will see decent leverage, but Ekeler is slightly more expensive and could see additional receiving volume in Keenan Allen’s absence. Mike Williams and JuJu Smith-Schuster could also be options, as they have double-digit target upside with comparable expected ownership. Williams, in particular, could emerge without Allen’s presence and will be Herbert’s number one option.

RUNNING BACK FLEX OPTIONS

Given Ekeler’s dual-threat workload, there are opportunities for Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley to see some volume out of the backfield. Michel could see several touches but doesn’t necessarily have the ideal receiving opportunities. His $3,000 pricetag could be valuable as he saw red-zone touches that could give him added touchdown potential. Kelley will be the third back but offers a receiving upside that can make his $1,600 salary desirable.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will come in fresh as the Week 1 blowout condensed his volume, but in a typical game, we can expect double-digit carries and a couple of targets. Playing CEH offers value, but his price tag could turn people away, as we have seen craziness with the KC backfield plenty of times. Jerick McKinnon only comes in at $2,600, resulting in an uptick in ownership. His financial flexibility is desirable at the RB2 spot, given his volume. Isiah Pacheco looks like a fade as we would rely on garbage time to see considerable touches. He is no longer priced cheap enough to be worth the risk.

WIDE RECEIVER FLEX OPTIONS

Josh Palmer will see high ownership as he steps into a more significant role in Keenan Allen’s absence. He’ll see a snap share that eclipses 90%, so there could be plenty of targets directed his way. With a $5,000 pricetag, the ownership might be worth taking in an expected shootout. DeAndre Carter is also set to see increased volume, and since he is only $400 cheaper on DraftKings, it is a surer thing target-wise to stay with Palmer, but Carter won’t be absurdly owned. Jalen Guyton will have rotational receiver value at $1,200, but where he could be worthwhile is that no one behind him on the depth chart will likely even see a target.

Mecole Hardman led Kansas City’s receiving room in targeted air yardage and could be a high upside stacking target with Mahomes. We expect Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith Schuster to see similar ownership, so paying up for the surer thing in JuJu as the WR1 is the smarter play, given the ownership. Skyy Moore could be an interesting option with his $1,800 salary since it is a matter of when not if, he gets more involved with this option.

TIGHT END FLEX OPTIONS

Gerald Everett could see increased targets in the red zone, especially in Allen’s absence. He is pretty affordable at $4,800, resulting in a decent ownership jump which could easily not matter if he were to find the end zone. Tre’ McKitty at $400 feels like a steal given his four targets in Week 1 while providing you with immense financial flexibility. If there is any minimally priced player on the slate to target, it’s McKitty.

Behind Kelce, Noah Gray and Jody Fortson are priced at sub-$600 on DraftKings and could see a target or two. However, neither are worth backing over McKitty. As we are too familiar with, complete mayhem is always possible.