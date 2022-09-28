Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of the premier players on their defense as Joey Bosa was placed on injured reserve with a torn groin.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says Joey Bosa will be placed on IR. He will have surgery, “we expect him to comeback this season.” — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) September 28, 2022

According to Chargers reporter Fernando Ramirez of the Sporting Tribune, head coach Brandon Staley expects his pass-rushing machine to be back this season. Bosa will miss at least four games now that he’s been placed on IL, but it is hard to imagine him returning quickly from such a severe injury.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury this past week in the first quarter of the Chargers game against the Jacksonville Jaguars while rushing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Bosa layed on the field for a while before being helped by medical staff and limping off the field.

The three-time Pro Bowler was off to a solid start with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and six combined tackles.

Los Angeles will have to soldier on this week without their defensive star when they head to Houston for a matchup against the Texans. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers as -5.5-point road favorites and -235 on the moneyline.